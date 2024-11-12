Donald Trump's Conversation With Indonesian President Goes Viral As Prabowo Subianto Releases Video Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto began his visit to the US with a congratulatory phone call to Donald this week - ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden on Tuesday. The newly elected lawmaker is also slated to have an in-person meeting with the President-elect next week.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the President of the United States of America. If possible I would like to call personally on you...wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally,” he can he heard telling Trump.

Both leaders also voiced their willingness to meet“anytime you want” and their mutual admiration for each other's work during the call.

A video of the phone call was also released on social media by the President - garnering millions of views and comments from X users.

“Glad to be connected directly with President-elect Donald Trump to extend my heartfelt congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States. I am looking forward to enhance the collaboration between our two great nations and to more productive discussions in the future,” Subianto wrote on X.

Meanwhile reports citing his younger brother and adviser, Hashim Djojohadikusumo confirmed that the two leaders will meet in Washington this week.

"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally," Prabowo told Trump, according to a video of the call on his social media accounts. Trump said they could meet"anytime you want" and praised the"great, great job" the Indonesian leader is doing.

Prabowo's first overseas trip since taking office on Oct. 20 saw him visit Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing before he headed for the US, as he tries to balance relations with both countries. Prabowo, who won February's election after two failed attempts, may find common ground with Trump because they are both strongman leaders whose populist appeal is rooted in nationalism, according to Achmad Sukarsono, a Singapore-based associate director at Control Risks who focuses on Indonesia.

“They are men who come from the same generation whose global outlook in shaped by the Cold War and north-south divide,” Sukarsono said.“They are both old money elites who know the value of financial power and high level negotiations.”

Prabowo, whose father held ministerial positions in various Indonesian governments, married the daughter of former dictator Suharto and spent decades in the military before being dismissed over alleged human right abuses. He denied wrongdoing.

The US imposed a travel ban on Prabowo that was lifted near the end of Trump's first term in office, and he visited Washington as defense minister in 2020.

The Indonesian leader will meet incumbent Joe Biden on Tuesday, with the White House saying talks will focus on issues ranging from cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to food security, clean energy and regional peace and stability. On Monday, Prabowo also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Monday, Prabowo met executives including Freeport McMoRan Inc. CEO Kathleen Quirk, S&P Global Inc. Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin and GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. CEO Peter Arduini, according to a statement from his office. Prabowo praised the businesses and America's engagement with the Indonesian economy, and said he had encouraged them to invest.

Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Boeing Co. executives were also in attendance, and Prabowo reiterated his government's policy priorities including food & energy security, downstreaming and tackling corruption, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani said in a separate statement. Exxon, BP Plc and Chevron are seeking new opportunities in carbon capture and oil and gas in Indonesia, Roeslani said.

Trump separately accepted an invitation to visit Vietnam while on a call with Communist Party chief To Lam, according to the Southeast Asian nation's government. Trump also invited Lam to visit at“an appropriate time”.

After Prabowo's visit to China, where Indonesia agreed to jointly develop fisheries and encourage maritime safety, his government denied that it had effectively recognized China's disputed claims in the South China Sea.

In their call, Prabowo also expressed relief that Trump had survived an assassination attempt in July.“Whenever you're around, you let me know and I might also get to your country some time,” Trump said.“You're a very respected person and I give you credit for that.”

