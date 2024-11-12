Amy's Kitchen Launches Five New Global-Inspired Organic Soups

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From Southern Creole to Indian Dal, this New Collection Brings International Comfort Foods to Home Kitchens

PETALUMA, Calif.

, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, the national leader in organic and natural food, announces five new soups that celebrate both international

cuisines and American Southern classics. Each soup is cooked from scratch with organic ingredients, farm-fresh vegetables, and hearty grains.

Amy's Kitchen Vegetable Jambalaya Soup

Like all Amy's products, these new soups are cooked just like you would at home - simmered slowly in (much bigger) pots with real ingredients,

made to welcome everyone to the table, and free from eggs, meat, seafood, and peanuts. The new soup collection includes several gluten-free and dairy-free options, making it easier for families with dietary restrictions to enjoy classic comfort foods.

The new offerings showcase flavors from around the world:



Pasta Fagioli

– Amy's in-house Chef Steve developed a fresh take on a classic Italian soup featuring house-made tubetti pasta and cannellini beans and a bounty of organic vegetables in an herb-infused tomato broth. Dairy Free. Dal Makhani

– Created by a family friend of Amy's, this creamy North Indian-inspired soup is packed with red kidney beans, black urad dal, and aromatic spices. Gluten Free.

Honoring Southern traditions:



Vegetable

Jambalaya

- Built on a traditional roux base with organic vegetables, beans, and rice, this Creole stew is smoky and satisfying. Gluten Free and Dairy Free.

Gumbo Soup

- Amy's vegetarian spin on a Creole gumbo is packed with organic black-eyed peas, okra, kale, peppers and rice for a rich and satisfying Southern staple.

3 Bean Vegetable Chili

- This hearty chili is made from a flavorful blend of 3 hearty beans, house-made tofu and a medley of organic vegetables simmered in a warm and medium-spiced sauce that's sure to satisfy chili lovers everywhere. Gluten Free and Dairy Free.

"We wanted to create that same comfort and nourishment for busy families - soups made exactly how you would at home, with real organic ingredients and slow simmering, just without spending hours in the kitchen," said Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer at Amy's Kitchen. "These recipes are made with ingredients we feel good about serving our own families."

Amy's new soups are available now at select grocery stores nationwide, including Albertson's, Amazon, Kroger, Safeway, Target, Walmart, with selection varying by store. MSRP $3.99 - $4.99. Visit to find a retailer near you.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company

and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods , and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 20 other countries around the globe.

SOURCE Amy's Kitchen

