Amir Issues Order Reorganising The Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy
Date
11/12/2024 5:23:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Order No. (69) of 2024, reorganising the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.
The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
