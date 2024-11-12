Swiss Beauty Craze's Campaign Starring Taapsee Pannu Inspires Gen Z To Own Their Uniqueness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th November 2024: Swiss Beauty, India's fastest-growing beauty and cosmetics brand, has launched its first-ever digital campaign for Swiss Beauty Craze – a makeup collection designed for the multitasking and expressive Gen Z and millennial women. The 'Don't Be a Star, Be a Trendstar' campaign features brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu and encourages young women to follow beauty trends and also set them. The campaign positions Swiss Beauty Craze as the tool to help young women express their individuality with makeup that stands out.



With the campaign, Swiss Beauty highlights its best-selling products, such as Eyeliner and Stamp Duo, Baesic Multiface Palettes, Duo Mascara, and Lip and Cheek Macaron, to match the multitasking lifestyle of young women. The makeup products enable women to create flawless looks, whether for work, play, or just a spontaneous night out.



Taapsee's vibrant personality and versatility perfectly embody the essence of the Swiss Beauty Craze in the campaign video, where her fun and energetic avatar reflects the brand's youthful, bold spirit. The ad film has been rolled out across various multimedia platforms, with a planned run of 6-8 weeks for maximum reach and impact.



Taapsee Pannu, Actor & Brand Ambassador of Swiss Beauty, said, "Makeup is much more than just applying products; it's a form of self-expression. Swiss Beauty Craze's products are designed with a spirited boldness characteristic of Gen Z. These products, especially the Craze Baesic Multi-face Palette, let me seamlessly create the look and depict the unapologetic me. The multifunctional palette has it all - eyeshadow pans, highlighter, and lip and cheek cream. What I like the most is the longevity of these products, which keeps me shining bright all day."



Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "Swiss Beauty Craze collection is all about embracing individuality. The Don't Be a Star, Be a Trendstar campaign encapsulates the versatility of our products and our continued efforts to instill self-confidence in Gen Z and millennial women by enabling them to craft unique looks with our products. Since our target audience is most active on social media and OTTs, the campaign has been launched across digital platforms."





About Swiss Beauty



Incepted in 2013, Swiss Beauty is India's leading and fastest-growing colour cosmetics brand that aims to be every makeup lover's BFF. Delhi-based Goyal brothers Amit and Mohit with an in-depth understanding of Indian Beauty needs, integrate global cosmetic standards to create Swiss Beauty products that are highly innovative, long wear, and comfortable. While elevating beauty, Swiss Beauty offers an unparalleled experience through high-functioning and game-changing products. As a brand, Swiss Beauty believes makeup is for everyone and we celebrate the individuality of every Indian unstoppable, unique and fiercely expressive.



Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited

User :- Sanyukta Sharma

Email :...