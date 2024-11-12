Bomb Disposal Experts Neutralize Russian FAB-250 Bomb In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have neutralized a FAB-250 aerial bomb dropped by the Russian invaders on the Kharkiv region.

The State Emergency Service said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

Parts of the enemy bomb were found in a forest near a population center. They were found by locals.

Specialists with the State Emergency Service destroyed the bomb in the prescribed manner.

Photos: State Emergency Service