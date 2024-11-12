Egypt Launches Online Application To Reconstruct Damaged Antiques Virtually

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 12 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt launched, yesterday, a new digital filter application, to reconstruct damaged ancient Egyptian artefacts at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.

Dubbed the Interactive Mobile Application to Promote Egyptian Antiquities, the project uses virtual reality technology, to show how the selected uncomplete items originally looked thousands of years ago.

The Instagram filters, designed by giant, Meta, and overseen by the Egyptian of and Antiquities, started with some ancient artefacts, including a rock statue of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun, Ali Abdel-Halim, director general of the Egyptian Museum, said.

He added that, the project aims to promote and protect Egyptian culture by taking advantage of modern social media platforms.

The official noted that, the project also aims to allow visitors to virtually view damaged statues and artefacts in their full form, by scanning a barcode installed under each statue.

“This experience is also meant to boost cultural tourism in the country, that is rich in historical heritage and monuments,” Abdel-Halim said.

In recent years, Egypt witnessed several major archaeological discoveries, launched a number of new museums, and renovated many archaeological monuments, to preserve its ancient heritage and boost tourism, a main source of the country's hard currency.


