Sita And Ips Launch Gold Standard Offer With Intelligent Passenger Solutions

GENEVA – 12 November 2024 – SITA, the global leader in air technology, has announced the formal integration of IPS Intelligent Passenger Solutions into its SITA Airports portfolio. The move further positions SITA as the leader in airport and innovation.

Under its new name, 'IPS a SITA company' delivers a strengthened range of intelligent passenger solutions like self-service bag drop systems, kiosks, touchless scanners and printers, and associated technologies. IPS a SITA company now sits alongside airport operations, passenger processing and baggage systems in a new gold standard for the Aviation Technology Industry (ATI) and passengers alike.

SITA completed regulatory formalities and legal procedures to acquire IPS in July and, now combined, is supporting an unprecedented acceleration of global aviation industry digitalization, streamlining check-in, baggage handling, security, and airport operation processes alike. Travelers can expect to see reduced wait times, smoother journeys, and a new era of personalized and easy to use digital services.

In addition to 'IPS a SITA company', the SITA Airports portfolio continues to lead the way in supporting the Aviation Transport Industry with market leading products and services. These include technologies such as biometrics, with 85% of international air passengers served globally, Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks, together with Airport Management Systems (AMS) and Airside Optimizer solutions that deliver smooth, efficient and sustainable airport decision-making. All help to support airports to maximize terminal capacities and deliver best-in-class secure solutions that provide 'frictionless travel' for passengers, where biometrics, facial recognition, and self-service solutions transform airports from simple transit hubs to digital, highly personalized travel experiences​.

Nathalie Altwegg, SVP of Airports at SITA, said: 'Airports worldwide need to adopt technologies that can remove unnecessary bottlenecks at pinch points like check-in, security and embarkation. The addition of IPS a SITA company combines the best of our market-leading SITA and IPS products and expertise to deliver seamless travel experiences. This unrivaled gold standard portfolio will enable our airport customers to deliver the solutions that will ultimately ensure passengers worldwide enjoy an easier and frictionless travel experience, devoid of frustrating and lengthy queues. By combining CUTE and CUSS kiosks with biometric and facial recognition technology, and our IPS portfolio, SITA is at the forefront of developments that will ultimately reshape the future of airport travel.'

'Together, we are setting a new standard in automated passenger handling for the aviation industry,' adds Dr. Georg Oschmann, CEO of IPS a SITA company, adding: 'By connecting our expertise, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to airlines and airports worldwide. Our integration enhances our ability to streamline the passenger journey and drive innovation that meets the evolving needs of the industry.'

More than 2,300 Self-Bag Drop kiosks are already deployed in over 120 airports globally, handling some 150,000 daily bag drops around the world. This makes IPS a SITA company the undisputable market leader in terms of end-to-end solutions at airports, with over 13 billion air passengers using its systems annually. IPS provides best-in-class secure solutions for all common-use passenger touchpoints, from check-in to Self-Bag Drop, baggage claim and boarding systems, plus integrated biometric identification, cloud-based fully managed services and smart payment technology.

With a global presence and locally-based expertise, IPS a SITA company provides dedicated support to each customer, acting quickly and professionally to meet their requirements.