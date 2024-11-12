Trump chooses former Republican policymaker to lead US Environmental Protection Agency

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald declared on Monday that he has selected former Representative Lee Zeldin to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



Trump labelled Zeldin a "true fighter for America First policies" who wields a "very strong background."



The next leader stated in a statement that "He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet."



He further noted that "He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."



Zeldin stated that it is an “honor” to be chosen by Trump as the incoming EPA administrator, and like Trump, highlighted that his priority is going to be improving American business.



He also noted that "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

