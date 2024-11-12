Union Minister Kumaraswamy Spotlights ‘Revolutionary Changes' In India's Health Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) A major has been carried out in building a healthy India under Prime Narendra Modi's leadership, stated Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the 14th batch (2023) of Rajarajeshwari Medical College, Minister Kumaraswamy said that India has seen transformative changes in the healthcare sector over the past decade.

“Quality healthcare is now available to the common man at affordable rates and this is made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social concern and vision,” Union Minister Kumaraswamy emphasised.

"Our country's healthcare system has grown robustly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, serving as a backbone to the country's economic and social progress. Every citizen now has access to high-quality medical care," the minister highlighted.

Many improvements have been implemented in the healthcare sector over the past ten years, including the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the world's largest health coverage initiative, covering 50 crore people, Kumaraswamy stated.“It is a global record,” he added.

Ayushman Bharat is a National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Other programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, Digital Health Mission, Mission Indradhanush, and the establishment of Jan Aushadhi centres have also been launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, he stated.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy stressed the importance of the medical field stating, "Doctors protect not only the health of individuals but the health of the entire nation."

He urged the fresh medical graduates to dedicate themselves to social service and work as exemplary doctors.

The Union Minister presented convocation certificates to the graduates, wishing them a bright future.

Rajarajeshwari Medical College's Founder Chancellor Dr A.C. Shanmugam, President Arun Kumar, Dean Dr Sathyamoorthy and Executive Director Dr S. Vijayanand were present at the event.