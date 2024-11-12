France implements ban on spectators bringing Palestinian flags to Israel vs. France match

(MENAFN) In response to the unrest that occurred during a recent match in the Netherlands, French authorities have implemented a ban on spectators bringing Palestinian flags to the upcoming France-Israel match this Thursday, which will be held in a suburb of Paris. Paris prefect Laurent Nunez emphasized that only French and Israeli flags, as well as messages supporting the teams, would be permitted inside the stadium. He reinforced that political messages have no place in stadiums, citing the law as the basis for the restriction. This decision reflects the heightened security concerns surrounding international matches amidst the ongoing tensions in the region.



To enforce this ban and ensure public safety, security measures around the Stade de France, located in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, will be significantly heightened. Fans attending the match will undergo two rounds of security checks and ID verification, one as they approach the stadium and another inside. Any individual who refuses to comply with these checks will be denied entry. In addition, plainclothes police officers will be stationed within the stadium to monitor the crowd, and certain sections of the stands, particularly those near the field, will be left empty to minimize the risk of disturbances during the game.



The French authorities are also taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of Israeli players during the match. A special police unit, RAID, will be assigned to provide security for the Israeli team. This move reflects the heightened sensitivity around the event, given the ongoing conflict and the increased risks for Israeli nationals. Israeli authorities have advised their citizens to avoid attending the match due to concerns over security, further underscoring the tense atmosphere surrounding the event.



The France-Israel match will take place against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in a devastating loss of life. According to reports, more than 43,000 people have been killed, and nearly 103,000 others have been injured, the majority of whom are women and children. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the match, making his presence significant given the gravity of the situation in Gaza and the political sensitivities surrounding the event.

MENAFN12112024000045015839ID1108875303