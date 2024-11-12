Israeli fans start violent disturbances during Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv UEFA Europa match

(MENAFN) Israeli fan groups were responsible for the violent disturbances during the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match in Amsterdam last week, according to Anna Joseph, a senior member of Erev Rav, an anti-Zionist Jewish collective in the Netherlands. In an interview with Anadolu, Joseph clarified that Israel and Judaism are distinct concepts. She explained that while Israel is a state with multiple religions and ethnicities, Judaism is a religion. Joseph emphasized the dangers of conflating the two, as it can create risks for both Jews and those advocating for Palestinian rights.



Joseph detailed several disturbing incidents surrounding the match, alleging that Israeli Maccabi fans engaged in acts of vandalism, including tearing down and burning a Palestinian flag in a public square. Additionally, she claimed that these fans assaulted a taxi driver and sang racist and genocidal songs while using public transportation. According to Joseph, these actions made members of the Palestinian community, Muslims, and people of color feel unsafe. She noted that these incidents had been reported to the government but no action was taken to stop them or intervene with the Israeli soccer fans involved.



Joseph also criticized the Dutch government's response to the situation, pointing out that it labeled any violence against Israelis as "anti-Semitism" and compared it to a pogrom. She argued that this comparison was inaccurate and inappropriate, stressing that what happened was not a pogrom. Joseph expressed disappointment over how the government framed the events, calling attention to the failure to address the underlying issues.



Furthermore, Joseph expressed frustration with the Dutch police's slow response to the violence. Despite the severity of the incidents, she argued that law enforcement did not act swiftly enough to prevent the disturbances or protect those affected, particularly members of the Palestinian and Muslim communities.

