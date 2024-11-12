Rwanda Seeks Jordan's Expertise In IT Sector Amid Growing Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Rwanda has expressed strong interest in collaborating with Jordan in the field of information (IT), aiming to leverage Jordanian expertise to establish itself as a tech hub for Africa.This came during a recent meeting between Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) ICT Sector Representative, Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, and Rwandan Ambassador Aroujenny Bakuramutsa.According to a JCC statement on Tuesday, discussions focused on expanding economic ties, enhancing trade exchanges, and encouraging reciprocal visits of economic delegations. The two parties emphasized promising sectors, notably IT, as a foundation for broader economic cooperation.Both Jordan and Rwanda committed to sharing investment information regarding their respective IT sectors, with Rwanda looking to benefit from Jordan's well-established capabilities in this field.Jordan's ICT sector, known for its competitive edge, has contributed significantly to both local and regional economic development. Al-Rawajbeh outlined the sector's strengths and potential for growth, noting that the country's economic modernization plan identifies IT as a priority area for expansion."Rwanda presents exciting opportunities for Jordanian IT companies, especially as a gateway to broader African markets," Al-Rawajbeh stated during the meeting, held at the Chamber's headquarters. He highlighted Jordan's extensive experience in IT services, which has allowed Jordanian companies to export solutions and support numerous economic and service sectors across the Middle East.Al-Rawajbeh also emphasized that Jordan's IT sector has successfully attracted numerous global companies to establish regional offices in Amman, demonstrating its strength and capacity for regional influence. The Jordan Chamber of Commerce, he added, is fully prepared to coordinate with the Rwandan embassy on events that would further enable Rwanda to harness Jordanian expertise in IT.Ambassador Bakuramutsa, joined by Senior Advisor Joel Owais, invited the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Jordanian IT firms to participate in a scheduled meeting in Rwanda next February. The meeting aims to explore collaboration mechanisms and examine investment opportunities in Rwanda's emerging IT sector.