Amir Issues An Amiri Order Amending The Formation Of The Council Of Ministers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Order No. (2) of 2024 amending the formation of the Council of Ministers.

The order stipulated the appointment of the following:

1. His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs.

2. Her Excellency Mrs. Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Social Development and Family.

3. Her Excellency Mrs. Lulwa bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education.

4. His Excellency Mr. Mansour bin Ibrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health.

5. His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

6. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Transport.

The Amiri Order stipulated that it shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

