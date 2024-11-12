Shura Council Lauds Success Of Referendum On Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session yesterday in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, presided over by Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, the Shura Council extended its highest congratulations and blessings to Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the successful on the constitutional amendment project to the State of Qatar's permanent constitution. The Council affirmed that this success represents a significant step in the country's constitutional development journey, reflecting the peoples confidence in the leadership's vision, their steadfast belief in its wisdom, and its commitment to the country's supreme interests.

The Council praised the broad public participation witnessed in the referendum, considering it a clear demonstration of national unity, as citizens rallied around the wise leadership, showing a shared dedication to advancing and prospering the nation.

The Council emphasized that this popular engagement reflects the Qatari citizens awareness of their role in strengthening national participation in decision-making.

The Shura Council also noted that the referendum on the constitutional amendments demonstrates the leaderships commitment to strengthening the principle of consultation (shura) and expanding popular participation in shaping the countrys future, thereby enhancing national unity and Qatars standing at regional and international levels. The Council renewed its commitment to supporting the path of development led by HH the Amir, working alongside the government to achieve the states goals and the Qatari peoples aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

The Council also expressed gratitude to the General Referendum Committee, headed by HE Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, for its efforts in preparing and organizing the referendum, as well as for providing services and facilities at all voting locations. The availability of voting through the Metrash2 application enabled citizens abroad or those unable to attend in person to cast their votes from wherever they were.

Following this, Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Naif bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read the sessions agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council approved Decree-Law No. (1) of 2024, amending certain provisions of Decree-Law No. (10) of 1974 regarding the establishment of QatarEnergy, after reviewing the report of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee on the matter.

The Council also reviewed a draft law on regulating health research, referred to it by the esteemed government, and decided to refer it to the Health, Public Services, and Environment Committee for study and reporting back to the Council.

The Council examined the governments response to the Council's concerns regarding the drawbacks of youth using technology and took the appropriate decision on the matter.

The Shura Council reviewed several reports on the participation of its delegations in various regional and international parliamentary events held recently.