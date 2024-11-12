Lalabalavu Sworn In As President Of Fiji

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Nov 12 (IANS) Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was sworn in as the seventh President of Fiji at the State House in national capital Suva on Tuesday.

Lalabalavu, the former Speaker of Parliament, was elected after getting 37 votes at the end of October, Xinhua news agency reported.

The acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo administered the oath in front of Cabinet Ministers and invited guests.

He will serve a term of three years and will be eligible for another term after that.

Ratu Naiqama replaces Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who didn't seek a second term in office.