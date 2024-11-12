JD(U) Attacks Lalu For Pursuing Communal Politics, Honouring Bhagalpur Rioter

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in four Bihar constituencies, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday attacked RJD supremo and former Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for pursuing communal politics.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav was the biggest promoter of communal practices, particularly during the 1989 Bhagalpur riots, a tragic communal incident in which a large number of Muslim families were affected. Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had 'honoured' an individual linked to the violence at the Sonpur fair to curry favour with Muslim voters,” Neeraj Kumar said.

The MLC's stinging attack on the RJD stalwart came in response to Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's attempt on Monday to blame Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the alleged rise of communal forces in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav had criticised CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly promoting communalism and taking inconsistent stance in politics.“Nitish Kumar takes the name of Mahatma Gandhi but keeps Nathuram Godse in his heart,” he said, implying that his actions contradict his statements.

The Leader of Opposition trained his guns on Nitish Kumar and held him responsible for the alleged rise of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bihar, suggesting that the state government had allowed communal elements to flourish.

On Tuesday, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar countered the RJD attack on the CM by highlighting Nitish Kumar's efforts for rehabilitating those displaced in violence, re-enforcing a more community-oriented and restorative approach adopted by the state administration.

Neeraj Kumar's latest remarks also appear aimed at undermining Tejashwi Yadav by questioning his leadership, while also pointing toward Lalu Prasad Yadav's active involvement in RJD's campaign for the bypolls on November 13.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav campaigned for RJD candidate Vishwanath Singh Yadav in Belaganj because he lacks confidence in his son, Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav feels Tejashwi Yadav is not capable of leading the party's electoral efforts independently,” Neeraj Kumar said.

The MLC also disparaged Tejashwi Yadav's educational background, claiming out that he did not prioritise formal education.

Slamming the RJD, the JD(U) even mocked the "Charwaha School" system, an informal education initiative once promoted by Lalu Prasad Yadav, as a symbol of the party's regressive approach toward education.

The Charwaha Schools were originally intended to provide education to marginalised children, including those from farming and herding families, who could not attend traditional schools. While this initiative was intended to be accessible, it has been criticised by political opponents over the years as emblematic of a lack of emphasis on quality education.

-- IANS

ajk/rch