Varun Says Pooja Hegde Is ‘Mothering’ In Latest Pictures As She Slays In Edgy Look

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) star Varun Dhawan heaped praise on Pooja Hegde, who looked stunning in an edgy outfit.

Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with“Mohenjo Daro” starring Hrithik Roshan, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in wrinkled black cargo pants paired with white ribbed crop top. The pictures seems to be from a photoshoot as one image has an entire set up in monochrome.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to the caption section and wrote: "Mothering."

“Mothering” in slang or colloquially refers to a woman's work that is very well done. It is a form of appreciation.

Pooja replied with a wink and a smiley emoji.

The actress is all set to be starring opposite Varun in David Dhawan's upcoming film, tentatively titled“Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”. This marks their first on-screen pairing. Additionally, Pooja has the action thriller“Deva”,“Suriya 44” and“Thalapathy 69”.

Talking about Varun, he is currently basking in the success of his series“Citadel: Honey Bunny” with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.“Citadel: Honey Bunny” is directed by Raj & DK. Varun plays Bunny, a skilled stuntman, while Samantha portrays a spy in the film.

The storyline follows Varun and Samantha as they assume new identities and embark on an exhilarating, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” premiered on Prime Video India on November 7.

Earlier this week, Varun was seen chilling with actors Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul.

Maniesh also raved about Varun's performance in his web series“Citadel: Honey Bunny,” where Varun stars alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sharing a video of Varun's scene from the show, the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' actor wrote, "This guy is everywhere!! People binging on @varundvn on a flight too!!! #HunnyBunny ruling! @primevideoin."