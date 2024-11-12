UP News: 4 Women Die, Several Injured After Soil Mound Collapses In Kasganj CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Situation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four women lost their lives, and several others were severely after they were trapped under a large mound of soil that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

A total of nine women have been brought out of the collapsed soil mound in the rescue operation. Four of them were declared dead at the district hospital, whereas five others are undergoing treatment, according to Kasganj DM Medha Roopam.

The DM added that there was no chance of anyone else being trapped inside the mound, and the rescue operation had been called off. The official assured us of strict action against negligence.

“9 women have been brought out, 4 of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital. Others are injured. Rescue operation was conducted very well here. We have checked the entire are with the help of JCB and the excavator. There is very little chance of anyone else to be trapped there. NHAI's work was underway here," Roopam told ANI.

Taking stock of the Kasganj accident, UP CM Adityanath has directed officials to rush the injured to hospitals and get them proper medical treatment, reported ANI citing CMO.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The accident happened when the women were collecting soil and a mud wall fell on them. Two wounded have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.

When asked about the reason behind the women's presence at the site, Roopam said that the“women had come to get soil for their houses.” She added that the matter would be investigated, and details would come after speaking with the women. Further details on the matter are awaited.