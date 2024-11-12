Manoj Mitra, Bengali Thespian Of 'Banchharamer Bagan' Fame Dies At 86 Due To Old-Age Related Ailments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Bengali theatre stalwart Manoj Mitra, celebrated for his profound impact on the arts through farcical and fantastical works that illuminated societal and issues, passed away on Tuesday. The 86-year-old breathed his last at a Kolkata hospital due to age-related ailments, marking the end of an era for Bengali cinema and theatre.

Manoj Mitra's Final Days

Manoj Mitra, who had been battling complications for some time, was admitted to the hospital on 3 November with a range of conditions, including breathing difficulties and electrolyte imbalances, medical professionals confirmed.



A doctor at the facility said, "He was admitted with several illnesses. His condition kept on deteriorating and today at around 8.50 am he left us."



The octogenarian had previously been hospitalised in September for similar issues but was discharged by the end of the month after showing signs of recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences following Mitra's death, describing his passing as an irreplaceable loss.

"Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning," Banerjee shared on social media platform X.

Acknowledging his profound legacy, she added,“He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Manoj Mitra's name became synonymous with Bengali theatre, where he wrote, directed, and performed in numerous plays that deftly combined humour and insight to critique social and political structures.



Mitra was especially known for his acclaimed performance in Tapan Sinha's film Banchharamer Bagan, adapted from his own play Sajano Bagaan. His prowess extended to collaborations with celebrated directors, featuring in Satyajit Ray's iconic films such as Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.