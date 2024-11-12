Ram Gopal Varma Booked For Posting 'Morphed' Images Of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh During 'Vyooham' Promotions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been booked in Prakasam district for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social during Vyooham promotions.

The complaint was filed by TDP Mandal Secretary Ramalingam, accusing Ram Gopal Varma of tarnishing the reputations of several TDP leaders, including CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani , and other Telegu Desum Party members.

The case has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, with an investigation underway, according to Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah. "We registered a case against Ram Gopal Varma at Maddipadu police station (Prakasam district) for morphing the photographs of the present Chief Minister, his family members and Deputy Chief Minister in an offensive way," said Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar.

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken criticism of political figures, has a history of controversial statements and projects targeting the TDP leadership. His previous film, Lakshmi's NTR, was a critical portrayal of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) , the late founder of the TDP.

The movie delved into NTR's life, focusing on his political downfall and the role of Naidu, his son-in-law, in the 1995 party coup that led to Naidu's rise as Chief Minister.

Varma's latest film, Vyooham, was initially set for release in February but faced multiple controversies before finally premiering in March, just weeks before the elections.

The film, centred on the tragic death of former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009, explores the aftermath and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 2024. The social media posts that led to the FIR were part of *Vyooham*'s promotional campaign.

Varma has also been a vocal critic of Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena chief, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh . His criticism of Kalyan, combined with the ongoing political tensions in the state, has added fuel to the controversy surrounding his latest film.

The case against Varma highlights growing concerns over the use of social media for spreading offensive and morphed content aimed at political figures. Authorities have indicated that the investigation will continue, with further action likely depending on the findings.