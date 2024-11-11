Mad Parfumeur Launches Luxury Fragrance Collection Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Mad Parfumeur, a global luxury fragrance brand from Türkiye, extends an invitation to discover a world of elegance, creativity, and sensory delight. With 25 years of experience crafting unforgettable scents, the brand has captured the hearts of fragrance lovers worldwide. Now, perfume enthusiasts in Singapore can immerse themselves in Mad Parfumeur's diverse collection, featuring niche perfumes, ambient scents, hair perfumes, and more-each designed to elevate everyday moments into something truly special.



With three stores across Singapore, Mad Parfumeur brings its globally celebrated fragrances directly to local audiences, making luxury scents accessible and enhancing the city's vibrant fragrance culture. The international brand continues to captivate with its artistry, blending global influence with exquisitely crafted scents.





Two of MAD Parfumeur's recent releases, New York Night (left) and Draco (right)

Heritage and Craftsmanship That Stand the Test of Time



Since its founding in 1999, Mad Parfumeur has been committed to creating high-quality, luxurious fragrances that meet the most stringent international standards. Every product in the collection is expertly crafted using premium ingredients, ensuring that each scent reflects a perfect balance between heritage and innovation. Over the past 25 years, the brand has built a legacy rooted in tradition, quality, and timeless sophistication, making it a favourite among those who seek the extraordinary.



Mad Parfumeur's focus on craftsmanship is a hallmark of its success. Each scent is a masterpiece, meticulously formulated by experts in the art of perfumery. With a commitment to ethical practices, Mad Parfumeur ensures all products are cruelty-free, never conducting animal testing. Additionally, their fragrances are dermatologically tested, prioritizing both quality and skin safety. Every spritz embodies the brand's dedication to excellence, establishing it as a trusted choice for discerning customers worldwide.



Inspired by Nature, Driven by Creativity



Mad Parfumeur's fragrances are more than just scents-they are expressions of life, nature, and emotion. Drawing inspiration from the natural world, the brand's collection is filled with notes that evoke memories, stir emotions, and transport wearers to different times and places. Whether it's the vibrant freshness of their iconic Selective series, the deep complexity of their Niche Blends, or the refreshing lightness of their Hair Perfumes, each product tells its own unique story.



"Fragrance is an art form that speaks to the soul," said Eray Dedeoglu, Mad Parfumeur's Brand Manager. "Our scents are designed to connect with the individual on a personal level, turning everyday routines into moments of beauty and self-expression."



In particular, the latest release, New York Night, is designed for bold and free-spirited women who dance to the enchanting rhythm of New York's nightlife. This captivating fragrance takes wearers on a mesmerising journey, enhancing their courage and self-confidence with every use. The top notes of lily of the valley, coconut, and peach evoke the dynamic energy of the city, while the heart notes of amber and vanilla reflect New York's mysterious allure. Finally, the base notes of white musk, patchouli, and sandalwood complete the character of this fragrance, making it the signature scent for inspiring women who thrive in the magic of the city.



Another recent release, Draco, draws inspiration from the strength and nobility of the legendary dragon. Launched in the Year of the Dragon according to the Chinese zodiac, this fragrance represents power, bravery, and wisdom. Opening with fresh lemon, it transitions into a heart of rose and jasmine, symbolising the dragon's elegance. The base of amber and musk reflects the creature's strength, making this perfume an ideal choice for those who value individuality and mystery.



A Fragrance for Every Mood and Occasion



From delicate room fragrances that transform living spaces to enchanting body mists that provide all-day freshness, Mad Parfumeur's diverse product range caters to every need. From looking for an everyday scent, a statement fragrance for special occasions, or a soothing aroma for homes, Mad Parfumeur offers something for every preference.



Customers can explore the brand's signature collections, including the Selective, Niche, and Hair Perfume series, as well as the newly launched Body Mist and Liquid Soap ranges. Each product promises a multisensory experience, designed to leave a lasting impression on both the wearer and those around them.



A Global Icon of Elegance



With over 300 stores across 18 countries, Mad Parfumeur is a globally recognised leader in luxury perfumery. Its presence in major markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East speaks to the brand's universal appeal and commitment to delivering luxury to fragrance lovers everywhere.



Today, Mad Parfumeur continues to honour these origins while advancing the artistry of fragrance design. Each scent is crafted with a delicate balance of top, mid, and base notes, creating an unforgettable experience for the wearer. By embracing this timeless art form and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, Mad Parfumeur stays true to the artisanal traditions that have made it a household name in luxury fragrance.









