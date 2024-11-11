عربي


King Returns To Jordan After Participating In Extraordinary Arab, Islamic Summit In Riyadh

11/11/2024 11:01:32 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Monday after heading Jordan's delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, according to a royal court statement.

MENAFN11112024000117011021ID1108874548


Jordan News Agency

