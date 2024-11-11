DE&I Perspectives: Honoring Our Veterans, Veteran Communities, And Allies

MENAFN - 3BL) ERGs Unplugged is our internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the power of our ERGs. In our sixth episode, members from the VETS ERG, which is dedicated to Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families and friends share their experiences and discuss how the group has influenced them both personally and professionally.

Meet Kristen Eldridge

As the granddaughter and former spouse of Veterans, Kristen Eldridge knows first-hand about the tremendous contributions families make in support of service members.

She continues to provide support to the military community in her role at Maximus as a member of the VETS ERG.

Listen as Kristen shares how being a military family member and spouse led her to join the ERG.

Meet Keith Egelston

Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a stressful experience for many Veterans. Something Keith Egelston, retired Air Force Veteran, knows all too well.

As President of our VETS ERG, he's leading efforts that provide support to Veterans transitioning from military to corporate life.

In this clip, he shares some of the ways the ERG is helping Veterans throughout their civilian career journeys.

Meet Erik Laube

Air Force Veteran, Erik Laube, joined our VETS ERG because he wanted to help others who have been in his shoes.

He credits his ability to be such an active member of the group to his management and their support of his involvement.

Hear his thoughts on what it means to work for a company that empowers its employees to participate in ERGs.

Dedicated to Veteran employment and successful integration of Veterans into our workforce.

Our commitment to the military community, both within our company and externally, has earned us recognition on the 2024 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list and the 2024 Military Best Military Spouse Employer list, as well as awards from Military Friendly®, including:



the Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award

the Military Friendly® Employer Award the Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program® Award

These recognitions show our dedication to supporting military personnel, Veterans, and their families and to fostering a military-friendly environment. They also remind us that we must continuously strive to find new ways to meet the needs of our military community.

To learn more about our commitment to Veterans, visit maximus/veterans .