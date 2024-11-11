Honoring Our Heroes: Ohio Veterans Embark On Memorable Honor Flight



Nearly 90 veterans took part in the 28th Flag City Honor Flight, traveling from Toledo, Ohio, to Washington, D.C., in September to visit memorials dedicated to their service.

Sponsored by Marathon Petroleum, employees served as guardians, helping the veterans experience the impact of their service firsthand during this memorable journey. The visit included the Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial), Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

“The gratitude I have-it's just hard to put into words,” said Craig Laubender, a Vietnam War veteran, reflecting on the experience he shared with his son, Ben Laubender, a personal safety professional at Marathon Petroleum and a veteran himself.“My dad never received the welcome home he deserved after Vietnam. This was everything he absolutely deserved. Being with my dad-who always puts others before himself-created a memory of a lifetime.”

Joined by Ben's son and Craig's grandson, the three generations of Laubenders participated in this unforgettable trip alongside a total of 87 veterans, many of whom were from the Vietnam War era. The day included visits to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial), the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where the Laubenders had the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“I don't think it fully sunk in how much this impacts you until you see it in person,” Ben said.“Ending the day at that final moment for those unknown soldiers was something that touched my soul. Being there with my dad and my son was everything to us.”

Organized and sponsored by HONOR, Marathon Petroleum's Veterans employee network, this marked the Findlay chapter's 28th flight and the third of four trips scheduled for 2024. Employees from Marathon Petroleum served as guardians, enhancing the veterans' experience and helping them witness the impact of their service firsthand during the tour of the memorials.

“Flag City Honor Flight has been providing our area's veterans with these extraordinary opportunities for years, and we are proud to support them in their mission,” said Ashley Goecke, Advanced Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum.“Marathon and its employees are grateful for our veterans' service, and we consider it a privilege to help make these flights possible.”

This flight was made possible through a grant from Marathon Petroleum and proceeds raised from HONOR's annual Spirit of Freedom 5K Run, Walk, Ruck. Held each October outside Marathon's Findlay campus, the event supports local veteran programs, including the Flag City Honor Flight, which is 100% volunteer-run and raises all the funds needed to cover veterans' trips, making the experience more accessible to those interested in applying.

“Thank you, Marathon, for your continued support and for proudly sponsoring our flight-we couldn't do it without you,” said Steve Schul, Flag City Honor Flight Board President.“These flights celebrate the resilience, bravery and enduring bonds among these heroes.”

Upon their return to Ohio, the veterans were treated to a welcome home celebration, sending them home with one more reminder of our appreciation for their service and sacrifices for our country.