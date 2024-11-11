Ukrainian Forces Destroy 28 Pieces Of Enemy Equipment, Over 100 Soldiers In Kursk Region Within Two Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) with the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces destroyed 28 pieces of equipment and more than 100 invaders in Russia's Kursk region during two days of assaults.

The brigade announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers with the 95th Air Assault Brigade repeatedly proved to the enemy that they are stronger, more skillful and more cunning. Paratroopers successfully repelled another assault by the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, based in temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the post reads.

Russia amasses 50K forces, including North Koreans, for counteroffensive in Kursk region - media

Within two days, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 28 units of Russian military equipment and more than 100 invaders from Russia's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade. Another 100 Russians were seriously injured.

Illustration photo: Kostiantyn Liberov