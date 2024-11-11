DPRK Ratifies Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty With Russia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Nov 12 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, between the DPRK and Russia, under a decree of the president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, it is reported today.

The DPRK head of state, signed the decree yesterday, and the treaty will take effect from the day when the two sides exchange ratification instruments.

In June, the top leaders of the two countries signed the treaty, following their summit in Pyongyang.– NNN-KCNA