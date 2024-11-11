DPRK Ratifies Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty With Russia
Date
11/11/2024 9:08:32 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PYONGYANG, Nov 12 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, between the DPRK and Russia, under a decree of the president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, it is reported today.
The DPRK head of state, signed the decree yesterday, and the treaty will take effect from the day when the two sides exchange ratification instruments.
In June, the top leaders of the two countries signed the treaty, following their summit in Pyongyang.– NNN-KCNA
MENAFN11112024000200011047ID1108874465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.