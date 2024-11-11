Delhi AQI Today Remains In 'Very Poor' Category Check Air Pollution In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, And Other Cities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The onset of the winter season in Delhi has been marked by a massive rise in air pollution, leaving locals struggling with issues. Delhi's air pollution remained at high levels on Monday after its average AQI was reported at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Sunday, the national capital recorded the 24-hour average AQI of 335, according to the CPCB. Apart from Delhi , AQI in 5 Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Mandideep, remained in the 'very poor' category. Delhi AQI today The national capital woke up to thick layer of smog and high pollution, as Delhi's AQI remained at around 359 on Tuesday, November 12 , according to aqi. Here are the details of most polluted areas in Delhi as on 6:50 am on November 12.

Delhi areas AQI

Delhi Institute Of Tool Engineering 418 Loni 412 Alipur 410 Satyawati College 408 Pooth Kurd 406 ITI Jahangirpuri 405 Shaheed Sukhdev College Of Business Studies 405 Prashant Vihar 399

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded until 4 pm daily was reported at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi witnessed a significant drop in its AQI in past two days as the national capital recorded the 24-hour average AQI of 335. Meanwhile, the city woke up to a thick layer of mist and smog today. Experts have advised people to reduce outdoor exercise during such weather conditions. Due to a rise in air pollution, there has been a gradual rise in patients with respiratory health issues, including asthma, breathlessness, etc.

On Monday, humidity levels fluctuated between 96 per cent and 72 per cent during the day in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures areexpected to reach around 33 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

10 most polluted cities today

New Delhi, followed by Muzaffarpur, Sonipat, Gazhiabad , Saharsa, and Chandigarh, remained in the top ten most polluted cities in India on Tuesday. Here is the list of the most polluted cities in India, according to AQI. as of Tuesday at 7 a.m.



Cities AQI Delhi

359 Muzzafarpur 336 Ghaziabad 331 Sonipat 329 Saharsa 326 Patna 319 Chandigarh 309 Ambala 309 Mauli 299 Rohtak 280

Air quality index of Indian metro cities (real-time score) remained at satisfactory levels including in Mumbai (120), Kolkata (104), Pune (116).

AQI in the 0-50 range is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.