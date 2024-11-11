Wuxi Apptec Ranked #1 In Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry In 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of and services to enable companies in the and life science industries, has been ranked #1 in the global Life Sciences Tools & Services sector in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), as of November 11, 2024.

"This achievement demonstrates our company's success in enhancing its capability to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) related risks and opportunities across its global operations," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. He added, "WuXi AppTec's leading position also underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable development and exceptional performance in ESG practices. By embedding ESG initiatives at the core of our global operations, WuXi AppTec is contributing to a healthier and more sustainable world."

The S&P Global CSA is a leading tool for corporate sustainability assessments that quantifies companies' disclosure of information and performance across a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria. As an industry benchmark, the CSA links a company's sustainability performance with its business strategy, providing a credible reflection of a company's sustainability management level.

WuXi AppTec achieved a 2024 CSA score of 80 out of 100 points, an impressive 11-point increase over 2023. The company received full marks in 43 out of 102 areas evaluated in the CSA, including Risk Governance, Code of Conduct, Supplier Assessment and Development, Climate Risk Management, Task Force Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), Human Capital Return on Investment, and Occupational Health Programs.

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its global business operations. As a result, its outstanding ESG performance has been widely recognized by other major global ESG rating agencies such as MSCI, which has awarded WuXi AppTec an AA ESG rating for the past four years. Additionally, WuXi AppTec's ESG performance has also been acknowledged by CDP and EcoVadis. In both 2023 and 2024, WuXi AppTec was listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, and was named as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics.

In addition, WuXi AppTec drives sustainability by participating in ambitious global frameworks. In 2023, WuXi AppTec joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions, and in 2024 committed to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in support of its ten sustainability principles.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

