Damaged Kurakhove Reservoir Dam Poses Threat To Residents Of Two Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have damaged the Kurakhove reservoir dams. This poses a threat to residents of settlements along the Vovcha River, both in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians damaged the Kurakhove Reservoir dam. This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements along the Vovcha River, both in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As of 16:00, the water level in the river within the Velyka Novosilka community has risen by 1.2 meters. There have been no reports of flooded homes so far,” he said.

Filashkin emphasized that experts continue to monitor the water level in the river and are ready for any developments.

Suspilne Donbas , citing Roman Padun, head of the Kurakhove city military administration, has announced that the dam cannot be inspected due to the ongoing enemy shelling.

Earlier, some Telegram channels reported that the Terny dam of the Kurakhove reservoir had been blown up.

The Kurakhove reservoir is situated on the Vovcha River, which has its source near the village of Progres and flows through the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The town of Kurakhove is situated on the banks of the river and the reservoir, which was constructed to provide cooling for the Kurakhove thermal power plant.

As previously reported, the Donetsk region is under constant Russian shelling, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians almost daily. In addition, the enemy has destroyed homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest front line, extending approximately 300 kilometers. The hottest area on the front line in the Donetsk region is Kurakhove.

Nearly 327,000 civilians remain in the Donetsk region.