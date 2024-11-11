Overnight Drone Attack On Mykolaiv: 28 Houses, Shops, Administrative Building Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overnight drone attack on Mykolaiv damaged 28 residential buildings, 12 non-residential premises, two shops, an administrative building, and destroyed two cars.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Utility services have been tackling the consequences of the overnight attack on Mykolaiv throughout the day. In total, 28 residential buildings were damaged, and one private house was destroyed," the mayor wrote.

According to him, 12 non-residential premises located on the first floors of apartment buildings, two shops, and an administrative building were damaged, and two cars burned down.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych

At around 01:50 on November 11, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed strike drones, killing five people and leaving one injured.

November 12 was declared the day of mourning in the city for those killed in the enemy attack.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service