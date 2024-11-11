Some 'Anti-Nationals' Trying To Divide Society: PM

The unity and integrity were important to make India a developed nation by 2047, Modi said while virtually addressing a gathering of devotees at Vadtal in Gujarat's Kheda district on the 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Temple in the town.

“Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. But, unfortunately some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic, men-women, village-city lines due to their vested interests or due to their narrow-mindedness,” the PM said.

“We have to understand the seriousness of the intentions of these anti-nationals and will have to unite to defeat them,” he said in his address via video conferencing.

Modi said the first key step to make India a developed nation is“atmanaribharta” (self-dependence).

He requested all saints of the Swaminarayan sect to join each and every citizen of the country in the pledge to make India a developed nation.

On the occasion, Modi informed the devotees that his association with the Vadtal Swaminarayan Temple dates back to his days as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Centre recently issued a coin to commemorate 200 years of the Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, he said.

“Lord Swaminarayan came before us at a time when our country was weakened due to slavery and people used to blame themselves for the situation. At such a time, Lord Swaminarayan and other saints awakened our self-respect, gave us a new spiritual energy and rejuvenated our original identity,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said the demand for skilled Indian youth will increase manifold in the future.

“Today, the majority of the world leaders whom I meet express a desire that Indian youth should come and work in their countries. Our youth are capable of fulfilling the needs of India as well as the world,” he said.

