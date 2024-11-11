Comparing North And South Korea's Support For Two Illegal Wars

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In recent history, two global powers – first the United States in Iraq and later Russia in Ukraine – initiated conflicts that were widely regarded as controversial, if not outright illegal, by much of the international community. Both of these conflicts generated intense debate and scrutiny, not only for the actions of the aggressor nations but also for the responses and alliances they prompted from around the world.

Two responses, in particular, stand out for their similarity and geopolitical irony: the decision by South Korea to send to Iraq in 2004, and North Korea's recent move to send support to Russia in Ukraine. This parallel in the decisions of two opposing Korean states reveals complex layers of international relations, allegiances, and the evolving norms surrounding foreign military interventions.

When the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, the world was sharply divided. The official US rationale for the invasion was the purported presence of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq-a claim that was later debunked. Nevertheless, the Bush administration went forward, citing a desire to promote democracy and eliminate threats to global security.

The United Nations did not approve of the invasion. The UN secretary general and many individual countries, including several European allies, criticized the intervention as illegal under international law. Despite global protests and political opposition, the invasion proceeded, sparking what would become one of the most contentious wars of the 21st century.

Almost two decades later, Russia's invasion of Ukraine unfolded in a similar atmosphere of international condemnation. Russia claimed it was responding to security concerns, alleging threats from NATO's eastward expansion and the mistreatment of Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine. Supporters differentiate the two, stating that Iraq was a sovereign state on the other side of the world that did not threaten the US, while Ukraine is a neighboring state allied to Western states impinging on Russia's immediate security.

Regardless, the majority of the world's nations, particularly in the West, denounced Russia's actions as unprovoked aggression and an unlawful violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned the invasion, and countries across Europe and beyond imposed sanctions on Russia while extending support to Ukraine.