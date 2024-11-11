Bolthouse Fresh Foodstm Wins 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging Award At The Global Produce & Floral Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Recognized for Their Commitment to Innovation in Home Compostable Packaging, Made Possible Through Columbia Packaging Group's Sustainable Solutions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM, in partnership with Columbia Packaging Group, has been awarded the prestigious

2024 Best Sustainable Packaging award at The Global Produce & Floral Show. This recognition highlights Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM innovation and dedication to sustainability, particularly their use of home compostable packaging for their organic baby-cut carrots.

Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM wins 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging award using Biolo® PHA packaging film!

Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM packaging made with Biolo® home compostable PHA packaging

The award, which celebrates excellence in sustainable packaging, reflects the growing demand for eco-conscious products and Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM leadership in this field. Their award-winning packaging, produced by Columbia Packaging Group, not only ensures freshness but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste.

"We're proud to support Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM in their journey to lead the produce industry in sustainability," said Michael Delano, Product and Marketing Manager at Columbia Packaging Group. "This award-winning collaboration with Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM demonstrates that we can deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging."

The Biolo® home compostable packaging used by Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM is derived from renewable sources and certified by TUV Austria to break down in home compost environments, significantly reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

For additional information, images, and further inquiries, please contact:

Michael Delano

Product and Marketing Manager

Biolo® | Columbia Packaging Group

[email protected]



About Columbia Packaging Group

Columbia Packaging Group is a leading domestic manufacturer of flexible packaging and delivers cutting-edge sustainable packaging solutions through its Biolo® product line. Columbia Packaging Group's Biolo products are certified home compostable and offer a greener future for businesses seeking environmentally responsible options. For more information, visit and .

About

Bolthouse Fresh

Headquartered in California's Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America's largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for both snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh FoodsTM operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America, ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. Utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois, the company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers. Bolthouse FreshTM products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Columbia Packaging Group

