Arab-Islamic Summit: Saudi Crown Prince Reiterates Saudi Arabia's Categorical Rejection Of Israeli Aggression On Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: and Prime of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud reiterated his country's categorical rejection of the Israeli aggression against Palestinians, which left over 150,000 martyrs, wounded and missing, mostly women and children.

In an inaugural speech of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Crown Prince called for the need to end the illegal Israeli of the Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed his country's condemnation of the prevention of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from carrying out relief work in the Palestinian territories and obstructing the work of humanitarian organizations from providing relief aid to the Palestinian people.

He also expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's military operations that targeted Lebanon and its rejection of threatening its security, violating its territorial integrity and displacing its citizens. He also announced his country's rejection of the attacks on Iran.

The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to preserve international peace and security.