The Partnership Wins 3-Year Agency Of Record Contract, Expanding Communications & Mobility Solutions Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Partnership secures a 3-year contract with SRTA as their PR and marketing agency, enhancing Peach Pass branding and mobility initiatives in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Partnership, Atlanta's oldest privately held marketing and brand communications agency, proudly announces its engagement with the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) under a new three-year contract as their Marketing and PR agency of record. This collaboration highlights The Partnership's role in driving the Authority's mission to connect people, jobs, and communities through innovative mobility solutions such as Peach Pass. The electronic toll lanes allow commuters, visitors and other users to bypass traffic on some of metro Atlanta's most congested roadways, improving traffic flow and saving time.

The Partnership has a long-standing relationship with Peach Pass, having previously created their visual identity and advertising campaigns. In fact, the current Peach Pass brand, visual identity (including the widely recognized logo) was The Partnership's proud work. Under the current leadership of CEO Amanda Lucey, The Partnership has expanded its capabilities, bringing an integrated approach to communications, branding, creative campaigns, and digital marketing. With this contract, the agency will continue strengthening the impact of programs like Peach Pass and continued growth opportunities with EZ Pass and other metro Atlanta partnerships. In this effort, The Partnership will collaborate with Jones Worley, an Atlanta-based agency that is nationally recognized for their expertise in the transit sector. This collaboration led by two powerhouse-women-owned agencies will ensure cohesive, integrated communication strategies and execution, ensuring a multi-cultural and multi-generational perspective.

“The Partnership isn't just our name. It's our approach. From long-standing deep relationships to discovery workshops and working in tandem with our client partners, we are proud to have relationships that span over decades,“said Lucey.“The power of partnerships to provide strategic, creative, and communications solutions is rewarding, and we are proud to be the agency of record for SRTA.”

