India Advocates For Climate Finance Accountability As COP29 Begins In Baku

New Delhi, Nov 11 (KNN) As the COP29 climate commences today in Baku, India is preparing to advance a targeted agenda centred on climate finance accountability and protection for vulnerable communities.

The Indian delegation, led by Union of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh, will participate without Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in attendance.

The 19-member Indian contingent is expected to deliver the nation's statement on November 18-19, emphasising the urgent need for developed nations to fulfil their climate finance commitments.

Dr. Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, stresses that COP29 must move beyond promises made at COP28 and hold developed countries accountable for their commitments to accelerate paths toward net zero emissions.

A key focus of this year's negotiations will be the New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance, which could potentially require trillions in annual funding.

This financial framework has gained particular significance as developing nations argue for substantial resources to effectively address climate change impacts.

Kenya's Climate Change Envoy, Ali Mohamed, has emphasised the importance of structuring financial support in ways that avoid exacerbating existing debt burdens for vulnerable nations.

The conference takes place against the backdrop of significant political developments, including Donald Trump's recent re-election in the United States, which experts suggest could influence global climate policy.

In response, Linda Kalcher of Strategic Perspectives has called for increased European Union leadership in climate finance initiatives, while Li Shuo, Director, China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute, emphasises the need for strengthened multilateral cooperation between China and the EU.

Notably, India has opted not to host a pavilion at this year's conference, marking a departure from previous years.

However, this decision appears aligned with India's pragmatic approach to climate action, as the nation balances its roles as both a developing economy with rising energy demands and a significant voice in global climate discussions.

The upcoming release of the Global Carbon Budget on November 13 is expected to provide crucial context for these negotiations by offering a comprehensive assessment of current emission trends and progress toward Paris Agreement targets.

