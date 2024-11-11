Original-Research: PNE AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG Company Name: PNE AG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 11.11.2024 Target price: 20,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 21,00 auf EUR 20,00.



Zusammenfassung:

PNE hat die 9M-Zahlen berichtet und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Obwohl das EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten nur €6,2 Mio. betrug gegenüber FBe von €9,6 Mio. und €16,5 Mio. in 9M/23, sind wir zuversichtlich, dass PNE die Guidance für 2024 (€40 Mio. - €50 Mio.) und unsere Prognose (€43 Mio.) erreichen wird, vor allem aufgrund des jüngsten Verkaufs des großen deutschen Repowering-Projekts Papenrode (59 MW). Darüber hinaus erwartet PNE Meilensteinzahlungen aus früheren Projektverkäufen. Das Management gab einen Strategiewechsel hin zu einer stärkeren Ausrichtung auf die Rentabilität bekannt. Wir erwarten daher mehr Projektverkäufe und ein langsameres Wachstum des eigenen Anlagenportfolios. Wir haben unsere Segment- und Konzernprognosen entsprechend angepasst. Auf Basis einer aktualisierten Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung ergibt sich ein neues Kursziel von € 20 (bisher: € 21). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 21.00 to EUR 20.00.



Abstract:

PNE reported 9M figures and held a conference call. Although 9M EBITDA amounted to only €6.2m versus FBe of €9.6m and €16.5m in 9M/23, we are confident that PNE will reach 2024 guidance (€40m - €50m) and our forecast (€43m) due mainly to the recent sale of the large German repowering project Papenrode (59 MW). Furthermore, PNE expects milestone payments from earlier project sales. Management announced a shift in strategy towards a stronger focus on profitability. We thus expect more project sales and slower growth in the own plant portfolio. We have adjusted our segment and group forecasts accordingly. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a new price target of €20 (previously: €21). We confirm our Buy recommendation.



