Tata Power Partners With Noida International Airport For Eco-Friendly Energy Infrastructure

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Nov 11 (KNN)

In a landmark move towards sustainability, Tata Power has joined forces with Noida International Airport (NIA) to transform the airport into one of India's greenest hubs.



The partnership, sealed in New Delhi, involves two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) aimed at integrating into the airport's infrastructure.

Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) will 10.8 MW of wind energy, while Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) will establish a 13 MW solar power unit on-site.



Together, these green energy sources will provide a substantial portion of the airport's power needs, underscoring Tata Power's commitment to supporting sustainable development within India's aviation sector.

The collaboration goes beyond energy supply, as Tata Power will also design and manage critical electrical systems for the airport, ensuring their operation and maintenance for the next 25 years.



The investment, valued at Rs 550 crore (approximately $66 million), will build a robust, smart energy network, further enhancing the airport's eco-friendly infrastructure.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating,“This collaboration will support the development of Net Zero Airports, catering to millions of Indians, while accelerating the country's path toward a greener future.”

NIA's CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, also praised the partnership, noting,“By sourcing more than half of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are making decisive progress toward a sustainable future.”

The first phase of the Noida International Airport, which includes one runway and one terminal, will accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually. When fully completed, the airport is expected to handle 70 million passengers per year.

This collaboration sets a new standard for sustainable infrastructure in India's rapidly growing aviation industry, with Tata Power leading the way in eco-conscious airport models.

(KNN Bureau)