Multisector Korean SME Delegation To Participate In Korea-India SME Support Seminar

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 11 (KNN) The 2024 Korea-India SME Support and Export Consultation Meeting is scheduled for November 19, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, an IHG Hotel.

More than 15 Korean companies from a variety of sectors, including cosmetics and consumer goods, are anticipated to participate in the event.

The event is organised by KOSME (Korea SMEs and Start-ups Agency), KOSMA (Korean Small and Medium Enterprise Association), and FISME (Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises). Participation applications for the seminar are open until November 16, 2024.

The seminar and the accompanying B2B meeting aim to support the expansion of exports from Korean SMEs to India by connecting them with local networks and providing ongoing support for business growth.

This initiative seeks to promote product sourcing and create opportunities for market entry in India, encouraging active participation from company representatives.

KOSME, in collaboration with KOSMA and FISME, is working to bridge the gap between Korean SMEs, which are known for their innovative products, and Indian companies with a strong presence in the local market.

Despite the technical excellence and high quality of Korean products, limited access to local networks often restricts their potential for growth in India.

This seminar aims to address this challenge by utilising the established networks and local knowledge of Indian organisations, facilitating business cooperation, product sourcing, and market entry for Korean SMEs.

The primary objective of this initiative is to expand export opportunities for Korean SMEs. While these businesses are recognised globally for their technological advancements and product excellence, their limited presence in India poses a significant challenge to their market expansion.

By leveraging the extensive networks of Indian organisations, this seminar seeks to open new trade opportunities and overcome the barriers that limit the reach of Korean products in India.

Furthermore, the seminar is designed to promote business growth by creating a platform that connects Korean companies with potential Indian counterparts.

This collaboration is expected to foster continuous growth through strategic partnerships and product sourcing, benefiting both countries' businesses.

Additionally, the partnership acknowledges the critical role of local expertise in navigating the Indian market.

By tapping into the knowledge and networks of Indian organisations, this initiative aims to ensure mutual growth and innovation, enhancing the business potential of both Korean and Indian enterprises.

