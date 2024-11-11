THE NEXT GENERATION OF SUPERSTARS HEADLINE THE LUHI HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT UBS ARENA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tickets on Sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am at Ticketmaster

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East vs. West. NY vs. LA. Anthony vs. James. The Nation's Most Exciting Prospects Head to Head.

The scene is set for the inaugural LuHi Holiday Invitational , presented by SN and produced by MRG Live. The event takes place on Friday, December 13 at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR at historic Belmont Park.



The featured match up will see local favorites, the #4 nationally ranked Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (LuHi), take on the star-powered Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Kiyan Anthony , ranked #36

on ESPN's national list of top seniors,

will lead his Crusaders alongside

#44 ranked Kayden Mingo . They face off against a Trailblazers squad featuring Bryce James and #41 ranked Chris Nwuli . The game will also be available on ESPN+.

In the last meeting between the two teams at the Metro Classic Basketball Tournament in 2020, LuHi held on to a late ten point lead to take down Sierra Canyon 84-74. The exhilarating matchup featured Bryce James' older brother Bronny James , now in his first year with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

This year's event is reminiscent of the iconic Prime Time Shootout in Trenton N.J. in 2002, which saw future NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony face off as high school rivals. Carmelo's Oak Hill Academy defeated LeBron's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School 72-66. Carmelo Anthony scored 34 points, while LeBron James finished with 36 points. 22 years later, their sons Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony will take the court for the LuHi Holiday Invitational to showcase the next generation of basketball superstars.

The evening will also feature an opening game between longtime Long Island rivals Chaminade and Holy Trinity.

Tickets on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10am local.

EVENT DATE: Friday, December 13, 2024

GAME TIMES:

6pm - Chaminade vs Holy Trinity

8pm - LuHi vs Sierra Canyon, streaming on ESPN+

LOCATION:

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Belmont Park, NY 11003, United States

TICKETS:



