DUST OFF YOUR WALLETS: ICONIC WESTERN WARDROBE FROM THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY GOES TO AUCTION

GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY, THE (1966) The Costumi D'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Duster Coat

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Remarkable costumes from renowned Italian costume company, Costumi d'Arte, will be sold as part of Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Costumi D'Arte is revered for having created costumes for some of the world's biggest productions like The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1966) and Once Upon a Time in the West (1968).Spaghetti Western fans will have a chance to own a major piece of the genre's movie history, connecting them to the cinematic tales of the Old West. Standout lots include Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Duster Coat from Sergio Leone's classic epic Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), estimated between $75,000 and $150,000.PROPSTORE WILL BE AUCTIONING OVER 1,800 FILM AND MUSIC ARTEFACTS IN ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTIONS, RUNNING ON NOVEMBER 14 - 17, 2024, WITH DAYS ONE AND TWO TAKING PLACE AT BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY IN LONDON. THIS COLOSSAL FOUR-DAY EVENT PROMISES TO CAPTIVATE MOVIE AND MUSIC LOVERS ALIKE.ONLINE BIDDING IS NOW OPEN. MOVIE ENTHUSIASTS CAN BID ONLINE, BY PHONE, ABSENTEE, OR IN PERSON ON DAYS ONE AND TWO OF THE SALE (NOVEMBER 14 - 15)FANS WILL BE EXCITED TO KNOW THAT PROPSTORE HAS A VARIETY OF WESTERN EPIC CONTENT FROM THE COSTUMI D'ARTE COLLECTION, WHICH WILL BE FEATURED LIVE ON DAY ONE.THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966)The Costumi D'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Duster Coat$75,000 - $150,000This is Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) duster coat from Sergio Leone's classic epic Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Blondie - aka The Man With No Name - wore his duster during the first part of the film, as he teamed up with wanted criminal Tuco (Eli Wallach) to collect Tuco's bounty and then free him from multiple hangings. This lot comes from the archives of the Italian costume company Costumi d'Arte.Dusters are an iconic Western garment, and Leone was a particular fan, with costume designer Carlo Simi reporting that "dusters were a mania of his". Quentin Tarantino, meanwhile, recounted that "Leone once said they were like a suit of armour".Other fantastic Western content includes:●THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) The Costumi D'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Shirt Est. $50,000 - $100,000●ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (1968) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Frank's (Henry Fonda) Screen-matched Suit $31,250 - $62,500●ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (1968) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Jill McBain's (Claudia Cardinale) Costume $18,750 - $37,500●ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (1968) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Cheyenne's (Jason Robards) Shirt $12,500 - $25,000●THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Stunt Tuco Sombrero Est. $6,250 - $12,500●THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) David Frangioni Collection: US Six Sheet, 1968 Est. $1,250 - $2,500●ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (1968) First Release US Six Sheet Poster $1,250 - $2,500Propstore, one of the world's leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is hosting its annual Entertainment Memorabilia live auction of 2024 in London, UK. The auction is expected to bring in over $12 million, featuring more than 1,800 rare and iconic items.The auction will be held at Bafta 195 Piccadilly, in London, starting at 3PM GMT each day. Public in-room bidding will be available on November 14 - 15, with online, absentee, and telephone bids accepted throughout the event.REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | ...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Dropbox link to images:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

