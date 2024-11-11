عربي


20 Die After Two Minibuses Collide In Cote D'ivoire

11/11/2024 9:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Abidjan, Nov 11 (IANS) Twenty people were killed and 11 others injured Sunday in a collision between two minibuses in southern Cote d'Ivoire, the National Office for Civilian Protection (ONPC) said on Monday.

The collision between the two 24-seaters happened in Ahizabre, a village about 20 km from Gagnoa on the Gagnoa-Soubre road, the ONPC said in a post on social media. It did not say what caused the tragedy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fatal accidents are common in Cote d'Ivoire, with many blamed on poor roads and the large number of vehicles, as well as driver incivility.

IANS

