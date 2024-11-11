Annex Brands Welcomes Two New Veteran-Owned Postalannex Locations Opening Soon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Military Veterans John Schaar and Trey Lafferty to Offer and Office Services at New Franchise Locations Coming to Temecula and Calabasas, CA

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the upcoming addition of two new veteran-owned PostalAnnex locations. U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Schaar will open a PostalAnnex in Temecula, CA, while U.S. Navy veteran Trey Lafferty brings his experience to Calabasas, CA. Both franchisees bring their dedication to service and a commitment to support their communities.

"I served in the Marine Corps and worked in construction for 50 years," Schaar said. "PostalAnnex offered the stability and longevity I want to provide to my family now-I also want to use this opportunity to help my community and give back to veterans."

Lafferty, a former Seabee in the Navy's Construction Forces, also shared his enthusiasm for their new location opening soon.

"I was in the Navy for five years, and transitioned into IT work as a contractor for the Navy afterwards," Lafferty said. "My wife and I always wanted to start a business, and PostalAnnex felt like the right fit given all the services and options we can offer the community."

Both PostalAnnex locations will provide a comprehensive range of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more.

"Veterans are a great fit for the PostalAnnex franchise because they often tend to be interested in a second career path that has a strong foundational structure," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands, parent company of PostalAnnex. "Franchising offers that to them, especially in an essential, needs-based business like the packing and shipping industry-it pairs well with their organized, dedicated mind-set."

Annex Brands, headquartered in San Diego, CA, has over 850 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Its franchise brands-including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Handle With Care Packaging Store and Navis Pack & Ship-are known for reliable and professional service.

