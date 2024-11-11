IHCL PARTNERS FOR GROWTH OF THE CLARIDGES BRAND AND MANAGEMENT OF THE LANDMARK HOTEL ‘THE CLARIDGES, NEW DELHI’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, NOVEMBER 8, 2024: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announces its partnership to expand the iconic Claridges brand with the signing of a management contract for the landmark hotel ‘The Claridges, New Delhi’, commencing April 2025.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “This signing aligns with our growth strategy to enhance IHCL’s presence in key metro cities with iconic assets. The Claridges, a distinguished landmark in Lutyens’ Delhi, provides a unique opportunity to expand our footprint at the nation’s most prestigious address, while also paving the way for potential expansion of our brandscape by growing The Claridges brand.”

The Claridges, an epitome of timeless elegance and contemporary luxury, has graced the heart of Delhi for over six decades. Established in 1955, this iconic hotel seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern sophistication with 119 tastefully appointed rooms and suites. Guests can indulge in diverse culinary experiences, from the all-day dining at Pickwick, authentic Chinese - Cantonese at Jade, and Punjabi flavors at Dhaba, to Thai-inspired dishes at Erawaan and Mediterranean classics at Sevilla. For artisanal cocktails in stylish settings, guests can explore the Elephant Bar and Aura. The Claridges remains a destination for luxury stays and exceptional dining.



Mr. Suresh Nanda, Claridges Hotels Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are honored to extend our partnership with IHCL, globally renowned and celebrated for its world-class hospitality to jointly grow The Claridges brand. Under IHCL’s management, we believe that The Claridges will build on its prestigious legacy.”





MENAFN11112024005232011781ID1108872309