UPAC Empowers the Next Generation of Architects at Al-Messilah Beach Project

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – NOV. 10, 2024 – As part of its commitment to supporting the next generation of young architects, United Projects for Aviation Company, a commercial real estate and facilities management company, has opened the door for students from the College of Architecture at Kuwait University to contribute their ideas for develop select interior and exterior spaces at Al-Messilah Beach project.

This opportunity offers young architects’ real-world exposure to a large-scale development project, encouraging them to apply classroom knowledge in practical settings. Following their visit to Al-Messilah Beach, led by Dr. Reem Dashti, Vice Chair of the Department of Visual Communication & Interior, College of Architecture – Kuwait University, the students were tasked with developing concepts and designs to develop interior spaces and optimize outdoor areas, including landscaping, lighting, and shading. The students are undertaking the ‘Interior Architecture Studio 5’ course, supervised by Dr. Reem.

This initiative underscores UPAC’s commitment to nurturing young talent by giving students a platform to bring their creative ideas to life in high-profile projects, such as Touristic Enterprises Company’s (TEC) Al-Messilah Beach, fostering innovation, building strong partnerships with educational institutions, and leading projects that positively impact the community.

In July, UPAC announced the signing of a 17-year agreement with the TEC to operate Al-Messilah Beach, a new, 70,000+ SQM multi-use beachfront leisure and entertainment destination.

UPAC will manage and operate the facility, handling all components from leasing, facility management, and overall project operations. Al-Messilah Beach was recently redeveloped by TEC and is set to become a landmark attraction and a ‘must visit’ lifestyle and community destination that enhances the tourism offering in Kuwait.

Al-Messilah Beach complex consists of four swimming pools, a variety of kids’ waterslides and wet activities, including a wave pool and a Sky Trail amusement park game. The facility also will feature commercial areas set for restaurants, cafes and retail. The property also includes a multi-purpose events hall, an expansive beach to be used for a variety of sports activities, management offices, and 340 shaded parking spots.







MENAFN11112024002896002148ID1108872268