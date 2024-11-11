talabat the official food delivery partner of Gulf cup 2024

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, November 9th, 2024: In preparation for the most anticipated sporting event in the GCC region, leading technology platform and digital innovation pioneer, talabat, announced its partnership with the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF), sponsoring the federation’s upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup football championship, as Official Food Delivery Partner.

The tournament will be hosted in Kuwait, uniting the people of the GCC and bringing together teams of the Gulf region, from December 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for talabat, the homebred initiative founded and first flourished in Kuwait. Returning to its roots this year, talabat is set to support the most loved sporting event in the region, marking its first-ever collaboration with the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation.

The agreement was formally signed during a ceremony attended by senior leaders from both talabat and the AGCFF. The collaboration was brokered through IMG, the AGCFF's official commercial agency. The agreement was signed by Mr. Bader Al Ghanim, Vice President & Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, and Mr. Jassim Al-Rumaihi, Secretary-General of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation. The event underscored the shared vision of both parties to enhance the fan experience and support regional sports.

As the official Food Delivery Partner for the tournament, talabat will enhance the experience of football fans by providing seamless delivery services throughout the event. Mr. Bader Al Ghanim expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the AGCFF. We are committed to making this collaboration a success, reflecting our dedication to supporting regional sports and celebrating our rich Kuwaiti heritage and culture. We look forward to delivering world-class services to fans and taking this prestigious tournament to new heights of success."

The tournament will bring together national teams from across the Gulf, fostering unity and showcasing the rich cultural heritage shared among these nations. talabat’s involvement aims to elevate the event by ensuring attendees have access to a diverse range of culinary options, swiftly delivered to enhance their match-day experience.





Mr. Jassim Al-Rumaihi, Secretary-General of the AGCFF, remarked: “This collaboration between Talabat and the AGCFF highlights the importance of involving leading institutions to enhance the success of this important tournament, ensuring a richer and more enjoyable experience for the fans”

As the tournament draws closer, talabat is preparing to implement innovative solutions to meet the needs of football enthusiasts attending the matches ensuring that spectators can enjoy their favorite meals without missing any of the action.

In conclusion, talabat reaffirms its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the AGCFF and supporting efforts to enhance unity among Gulf countries. The company remains dedicated to playing a pivotal role in supporting Kuwait’s preparations for this major event, while promoting sportsmanship and Gulf unity through its engagement in the beautiful game.







