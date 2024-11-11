Olaf Scholz, Trump argue about mutual bonds, Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President-elect Donald argued mutual ties and international difficulties, based on a formal declaration on Monday.



Scholz had a phone call with Trump on Sunday to personally praise him once again on his election as the 47h leader of the US, German representative Steffen Hebestreit stated in a statement.



Both presidents discussed views on the Washington-Berlin bonds and recent geopolitical problems. Scholz highlighted Germany’s commitment to retaining robust bonds with the US, based on the representative.



Both leaders further argued about the recent conditions in Ukraine and its defensive conflict against Russia, based on the representative.

Hebestreit concluded "They also agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe," without giving any further information.

