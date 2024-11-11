NAI Burns Scalo Selected To Market The Historic Mclure Hotel And Apartments In Wheeling, West Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The McLure Hotel in Wheeling, West Virginia, stands as a historic landmark with a rich legacy spanning nearly 170 years. This iconic property, currently being marketed by Bryce Custer , CCIM, SIOR of NAI Burns Scalo , presents an exceptional opportunity for conversion into apartments, aligning with the growing trend of adaptive reuse in the real estate market.

The McLure Hotel, originally opened on March 4, 1852, has been a cornerstone of Wheeling's downtown for generations. Throughout its illustrious history, the hotel has hosted numerous notable figures, including at least 11 U.S. presidents, such as Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Nixon. The property's rich past and prime location make it an ideal candidate for transformation into a unique residential space that preserves its historical character while meeting modern housing needs.

Situated at 1200 Market Street in downtown Wheeling, the 173 room McLure Hotel and 30-unit apartment building occupies a strategic position that would be highly attractive to potential residents. Its central location offers easy access to amenities, businesses, and cultural attractions, making it an appealing option for those seeking urban living with a touch of history. Included in the sale is the seven story 220 space parking garage with direct access to the hotel, ballroom and apartments.

The McLure Hotel's structure and layout present several advantages for conversion to apartments: The hotel's current configuration can be adapted to create a variety of apartment sizes, from studios to larger units, utilizing the existing room layouts and common areas.

Converting the McLure Hotel to apartments could be more cost-effective than new construction. Hotel-to-housing conversions often come at a fraction of the cost of building new units.

Adaptive reuse of this historic building would preserve an important piece of Wheeling's architectural heritage while giving it new life and purpose.

The hotel's existing amenities, such as the lobby and potential common areas, could be repurposed to create attractive shared spaces for residents.

Wheeling, like many cities, could benefit from increased housing options, particularly in its downtown area. Converting the McLure Hotel into apartments would address this need while contributing to the revitalization of the city center.

The McLure Hotel in Wheeling, West Virginia, represents an exceptional opportunity for conversion into apartments. Its storied history, prime location, and adaptable structure make it an ideal candidate for adaptive reuse. By transforming this iconic property into residential units, developers could not only meet the growing demand for urban housing but also contribute to the preservation and revitalization of Wheeling's downtown area. With the right vision and execution, the McLure Hotel could once again become a vibrant centerpiece of the community, offering unique living spaces that blend historical charm with modern comfort.

