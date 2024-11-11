Hollywood, its waning political influence both follow same trajectory

(MENAFN) Hollywood's influence seems to be fading, with celebrities’ dramatic reactions to US presidential becoming increasingly irrelevant. Amidst the election drama, many stars promise to leave the country if their candidate loses. Richard Gere, for example, reportedly plans to move to Spain, allegedly angered by Trump’s remarks linking terrorists to refugees at the US border. However, his luxurious lifestyle—living in a gated mansion with sprawling acres and amenities—reveals a disconnect from the real-world concerns that everyday Americans face, especially regarding immigration.



Trump's reelection victory suggests that voters are more focused on the practical challenges of immigration, rather than engaging in high-level debates. While elites in the media and Hollywood had a meltdown over Trump’s controversial comments on Haitian migrants in Ohio, the average voter was less affected. In fact, many reacted with humor, using social media to create memes featuring their own pets in response to Trump’s remarks, ultimately voting based on their personal views on immigration. This helps explain why Trump won Ohio by 12 points, while Gere remained focused on his own frustrations.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872094