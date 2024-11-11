Media reports ICC to investigate prosecutor who sought detention of Netanyahu, Putin

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to conduct an external investigation into sexual harassment claims against its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. This follows allegations that Khan sexually harassed a female staff member, which were reported by two ICC employees who the victim confided in. The accusations were initially raised in May, just weeks before Khan sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Although the ICC’s internal watchdog had dropped the case quickly, it was revived after being reported to the court’s governing body, the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), last month.



Khan, who denies the allegations, had requested that the court’s oversight body investigate the matter. The ICC is now considering whether Khan should step down temporarily during the inquiry, though it is unclear whether a formal request has been made. The allegations surfaced alongside reports of an Israeli campaign to intimidate and spy on the ICC, including surveillance of Khan’s communications related to the investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

